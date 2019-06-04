Tracking light and spotty rain Tuesday AM before hefty storms arrive

Posted 6:44 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, June 4, 2019

Just a few raindrops this Tuesday AM but most of us will stay completely dry for Tuesday. 

Temperatures will get even hotter than they did on Monday with highs soaring into the low 80s.  The average high this time of the year is in the upper 70s so we're just a touch above average. Want to have lunch outside today?  Do it!  Gorgeous lunch hour as we cross over into the low 80s and enjoy sunshine.  We'll also have a warm, southerly breeze, moreso than yesterday. We do have a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.  Wednesday's storms could bring hail and gusty winds so if you're out enjoying your patio today, make sure you close your umbrella and cover the grill before bed tonight.  Heavy downpours are also possible but we really shouldn't get much more than a quarter inch of rain in most spots. Storms will initially start after midnight and early Wednesday morning so rain could still be in the picture for the morning rush though I'm not expecting it to be widespread or long lasting. The most substantial, though still not widespread, storms will arrive after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.  Those will be over by 8pm. A passing storm is possible Thursday or Friday but really most of those days will be dry.  More widespread rain is expected for the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.