Tracking light and spotty rain Tuesday AM before hefty storms arrive

Just a few raindrops this Tuesday AM but most of us will stay completely dry for Tuesday.

Temperatures will get even hotter than they did on Monday with highs soaring into the low 80s. The average high this time of the year is in the upper 70s so we're just a touch above average. Want to have lunch outside today? Do it! Gorgeous lunch hour as we cross over into the low 80s and enjoy sunshine. We'll also have a warm, southerly breeze, moreso than yesterday. We do have a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Wednesday's storms could bring hail and gusty winds so if you're out enjoying your patio today, make sure you close your umbrella and cover the grill before bed tonight. Heavy downpours are also possible but we really shouldn't get much more than a quarter inch of rain in most spots. Storms will initially start after midnight and early Wednesday morning so rain could still be in the picture for the morning rush though I'm not expecting it to be widespread or long lasting. The most substantial, though still not widespread, storms will arrive after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon. Those will be over by 8pm. A passing storm is possible Thursday or Friday but really most of those days will be dry. More widespread rain is expected for the weekend.