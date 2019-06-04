× Strained calf keeps Luck out of practice, Colts aren’t panicking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Along with Andrew Luck, a few things have been noticeably missing as the Indianapolis Colts offense works its way through the offseason work.

Panic. Concern.

A strained calf muscle has kept the franchise quarterback out of all of the team’s offseason work. That extended to the third week of OTAs (organized team activities).

And it remains uncertain whether Luck will be available for next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which serves as the final team activity before the month-long break heading into training camp in late July at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

In fact, Luck and coach Frank Reich have discussed the worst-case scenario, which would have Luck missing the entirety of the Colts’ four-week OTA session.

“I had a conversation with him the other day,’’ Reich said Tuesday. “‘If this plays out that we don’t take a snap, it’s OK. It’s not earth-shattering. It’s not a big news story as far as what we’re doing as a team offensively.’’’

Does Reich anticipate Luck being cleared to practice next week?

“I’m not anticipating anything,’’ he said. “Hopefully we get some work next week and make more progress. I think every week we’ve made progress and I feel confident where we’re at right now.’’

Even so, it’s never ideal for the starting quarterback to miss extended practice time. That was the case last spring when Luck’s continued rehab from January 2017 surgery on his right shoulder forced him to miss all of the team’s offseason work.

Since that’s been the case again – for drastically different reasons – Luck and the Colts have made the best of the situation.

Luck has focused on his rehab and extra time in the meeting and weight rooms.

“You get as many mental reps as you can,’’ Reich said.

In early April, Luck described this offseason as the best of his career. It included him getting married, and marked the first time since the 2015 offseason he wasn’t dealing with an ailing right shoulder.

That outlook probably has been somewhat dampened by the calf injury. The team will re-evaluate Luck’s status next week to determine if he’s able to finally join his teammates on the practice field.

Make no mistake, Reich insisted, Luck wants to be out there. He reiterated that Luck undoubtedly would be out there if the Colts were in the season preparing for a game.

“Oh, it’s killing him. It’s killing him,’’ he said. “He could be out there, but you’ve got to take these things serious. You’ve got to trust it. What I’ve learned, especially after what we went through last year, (is) trust people and trust the process. I trust Andrew. I trust the process of everybody we’ve got in the building working on it and trust we’ll make the best decision for the team.’’

Patterson out

The Colts lost rookie offensive tackle Javon Patterson. The seventh-round draft pick suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice that will force him to miss the entire season.

“The one thing we know about Javon is he’s a high character guy,’’ Reich said. “We’ve talked to him. We’ll give him all the support he needs. He’ll rehab and get ready to go for next year.’’

