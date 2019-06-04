Punter Rigoberto Sanchez gets contract extension from Colts

Rigoberto Sanchez #2 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the ball against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension Tuesday.

The team says Sanchez has played in 32 games and has racked up 6,393 yards with 141 punts. He’s gotten 105 touchbacks while handling kickoff duties.

The punter was signed as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

In 2018, he ranked third in the NFL (first in the AFC) in net punting average, ninth in punting average and fifth in kickoff touchbacks.

The terms of the punter’s new deal weren’t immediately announced.

