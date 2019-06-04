Nurse accused of assaulting stroke patient at Muncie hospital gets probation

Posted 9:44 am, June 4, 2019, by

Mug shot of Nathaniel Abraham Mosco

MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana nurse convicted of battering a hospital stroke patient has been sentenced to six months of probation.

A Delaware County judge gave 28-year-old Nathaniel Abraham Mosco a 180-day suspended sentence Monday and ordered him to serve 180 days of probation and perform 180 hours of community service.

Mosco was accused of sexually assaulting a now 72-year-old woman who was being treated last year for a stroke at Muncie’s IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A jury acquitted the Hartford City man last month of sexual battery, but convicted him on a misdemeanor battery count.

The Star Press reports that the victim had told authorities that Mosco, whose nursing license has been suspended, had fondled her genitalia.

She testified Monday that the alleged incident has left her with nightmares.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.