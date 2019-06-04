Inmate wanted after failing to return from work release in Clinton County

AARON ELVIS BARNACK (Photo Courtesy of Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate is wanted after failing to return from work release.

Officials say 40-year-old Aaron Elvis Barnack never returned from work release Saturday. Barncack was incarcerated on a probation violation warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say they have reason to believe he may have traveled to the South Bend area.

Barnack is described as having black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. He stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 172 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 765-659-6393.

