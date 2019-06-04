× Indy police working to identify suspects after stolen credit card used at Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are looking for help in identifying two people wanted for robbery.

On May 21 at 5:41 a.m., police say a stolen credit card was used inside Lafayette Square Mall at the Champs store. The card was used just hours after a home invasion robbery, authorities say.

It had been used at a few other locations before the victim was able to deactivate it.

“Two black male suspects, approximately 25 years old, 200-220 pounds, one armed with a handgun, were burglarizing the home when confronted by the victims,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a release.

IMPD describes the suspects who used the card as a white female and a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to crime stoppers are considered anonymous and may lead to a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.