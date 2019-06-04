Indy police working to identify suspects after stolen credit card used at Lafayette Square Mall

Posted 1:36 pm, June 4, 2019

Photos of the suspects courtesy of Crime Stoppers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are looking for help in identifying two people wanted for robbery.

On May 21 at 5:41 a.m., police say a stolen credit card was used inside Lafayette Square Mall at the Champs store. The card was used just hours after a home invasion robbery, authorities say.

It had been used at a few other locations before the victim was able to deactivate it.

“Two black male suspects, approximately 25 years old, 200-220 pounds, one armed with a handgun, were burglarizing the home when confronted by the victims,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a release.

IMPD describes the suspects who used the card as a white female and a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to crime stoppers are considered anonymous and may lead to a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.

