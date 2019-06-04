Homicide detectives respond to scene of Castleton death investigation

Posted 5:05 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, June 4, 2019

Scene of death investigation at Lakeshore Apartments on 6/4/2019 (Photo by Nick McGill)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives responded to a death investigation at a Castleton apartment complex on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the scene was in the 8300 block of Lakeshore Circle, which is located within the Lakeshore Apartments near 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer told CBS4 at the scene that the death doesn’t seem suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

