Conor Daly to take over No. 59 Carlin car in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Noblesville’s Conor Daly will compete in IndyCar’s Saturday night race at Texas Motor Speedway, piloting the No. 59 Carlin Racing entry.

Daly fills in for Max Chilton, who says he will not participate in IndyCar’s four oval races remaining on the 2019 schedule.

“Looking forward to this opportunity with Carlin Racing at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Daly on Twitter. “(I) will do my best to contribute to the team in a positive way.”

Daly is coming off a 10th place finish at the 2019 Indianapolis 500 while driving for Andretti Autosport. Chilton failed to qualify the No. 59 car for the 500.

“I would like to thank Gallagher for being supportive of my decision to not compete in the remaining oval races this season,” said Chilton in a statement. “I am extremely fortunate to have such a supportive partner. Risk Management is a central consideration of both Gallagher and myself in how we operate.

“My focus remains on getting the best possible results for the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin crew and I will be helping the team and Conor in any way I can to that end.”

Daly has raced an IndyCar at Texas once in his career, finishing 21st there in 2016 for Dale Coyne Racing.