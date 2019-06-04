× 1 person is dead, another critically wounded in west side shooting incident

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another critically wounded after gunfire erupted just before midnight Monday.

It happened in the 3400 block of Auburn Rd. where police were called on a report of shots fired. They discovered an adult female who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

A second gunshot victim was discovered in the 2900 block of Lafayette Rd. in front of a Burger King restaurant. Police say the two shootings are related. Investigators are trying to determine if the male victim might have been driven to Lafayette Rd. from the original crime scene. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking into the possibility that some kind of disturbance led to the shootings and are talking with witnesses to piece together the circumstances. A vehicle at the Auburn Rd. scene was struck by multiple bullets but police don’t believe the victims were shot inside the car.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, and ask if you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.