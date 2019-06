× Woman found dead in alley on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman’s body was found in an alley on the east side of Indianapolis.

Someone flagged down an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer around 8 a.m. this morning in the 1900 block of Colorado.

Officers found a woman’s body in the alley.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.