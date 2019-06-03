× White River plan focuses on water quality and recreation over several decades

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Some big changes are coming to the 58 miles of the White River in central Indiana.

The White River Vision Plan was unveiled Monday morning. The plan is part of a joint effort between several organizations including the city of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Tourism. The groups want to make the river more of a staple in the community.

“The idea of a free flowing river that you can kayak or canoe from Noblesville to downtown Indianapolis, chains of destinations along the river so the parks and little rest areas, trails all sorts of ideas like that,” Brad Baubien with the Department of Metropolitan Development said.

Over the next several decades, hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent on improving the water quality and adding more parks and trails along the river.

The plan also designates seven main anchor locations that will be focused on like Broad Ripple, Downtown Indianapolis and Noblesville.

“People really wanted clean water,” Baubien said. “All our drinking water comes from the White River so first and foremost they want a clean river. So we’ve got ideas on how we can make that happen.”

This week is also Vision Plan Week. Several events are planned to celebrate the unveiling like a trek along the river, movie night and river clean-up. Click here for more on the events.