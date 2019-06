Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- A banquet hall was destroyed after a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to WGN-TV.

The two-alarm fire consumed Allure on The Lake, a wedding and event venue, located at 526 Indian Boundary Road.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause of fire is unknown investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

