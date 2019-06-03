Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff confirms man struck by train in Shadeland

Posted 10:45 am, June 3, 2019, by

File photo

SHADELAND, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies and Union Township fire personnel responded to call from Norfolk and Southern Police Department of a pedestrian struck by a train at 10:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

An adult white male was found deceased at the 3200 block of Henry Street, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still under investigation but there is indication that the man was walking in between rails and was struck while attempting to clear the tracks, police say.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is currently working to identify the victim.

This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.