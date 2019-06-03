× SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing southern Indiana man found safe

UPDATE: The missing man was located, and he is safe.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Randy Baylor, 64, a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light green short sleeved shirt, jean shorts, and driving a black 2001 GMC Sierra truck.

Baylor is missing from Corydon, Indiana which is 133 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 2 at 8:15 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randy Baylor, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.