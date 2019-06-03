× Police look for attempted theft suspect in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried stealing a shopping cart full of goods at a local Target.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the Target at 10404 North Michigan Road for an attempted theft investigation.

They say a woman tried to push a shopping cart full of items out of the store without paying. When Target employees stopped her, the woman ran off and fled the scene in a black Ford 4-door sedan that was missing hub caps. All the items she attempted to steal were recovered.

The woman was wearing a black tank top with black pants and had blonde hair.

If you have any information regarding this individual or vehicle, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).