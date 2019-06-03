Police investigate shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 6:41 am, June 3, 2019, by

Photo from scene on June 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is critically injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near East 46th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

A male received at least one gunshot wound, and someone transported him to Community East Hospital. The victim was later transported to Eskenazi Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

He remains in critical condition.

