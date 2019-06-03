Perfect weather for Monday before more rain arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have had an abundance of rain this season with our annual accumulation nearly four inches above the average.

We have another 1-2 inches of rain expected by the end of Friday, so much more rain still on the way in the very near future.

The good news is that we get a little bit of a break with nothing but sunshine for Monday. Accompanying that beautiful blue sky will be low dew points, so no humid feeling in the air. Expect an absolutely perfect afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s, which is only a touch below the average.

We'll stay dry for most of our Tuesday, too, but rain will start to pop up northwest of Indianapolis as early as 3 p.m. Storms will slide through Indianapolis later in the afternoon.

We'll get just a little bit warmer over the next few days but that'll come along with many more rounds of rain.