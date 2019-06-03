× NASA flight director to share untold stories of Apollo 11 landing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The flight director of Apollo 11 will share some untold stories of the first moon landing at Purdue University.

Gene Kranz, a 37-year NASA veteran, will present “Go or No-Go: The Untold Story of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing” on July 18 at 3 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse.

Kranz was first commissioned in the U.S. Air Force, started working at NASA in 1960 and eventually became flight director on the Apollo 11 lunar landing.

He later took over leadership of the “Tiger Team,” receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1970 for his role in safely landing Apollo 13.

Kranz has also written a New York Times best-selling memoir of his NASA career, “Failure is Not an Option: Mission Control from Mercury to Apollo 13 and Beyond.”

Tickets to the event are free and are available here.