Lebanon police mourn veteran officer’s death

Posted 11:31 am, June 3, 2019, by

LEBANON, Ind. – An officer with the Lebanon Police Department was found dead inside his home early Monday morning.

Officers from the Lebanon Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Terry L. Nelson, Jr. around 12:26 a.m. Nelson was dead when they arrived.

Lebanon police contacted an outside agency to conduct the death investigation pursuant to their guidelines.

They say no foul play is suspected.

Nelson, 42, was a lifelong resident of Lebanon and an 18-year veteran of the LPD. He served in various capacities during his tenure with the department, including crime scene investigations and a Taser instructor.

In 2011, Nelson was awarded the Medal of Valor by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Boone County Fraternal Order of Police 2011 Officer of the Year, and the Elk’s Citizen Award for 2011.

He received these awards as a result of his heroic actions during a fire that broke out on July 3, 2011 in a local apartment complex.

Detectives from Carmel Police Department are continuing their investigation into his death with the assistance of Detectives from the Lebanon Police Department.

