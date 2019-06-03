High altitude haze is caused by smoke from wildfires

Posted 7:22 pm, June 3, 2019, by

If you have looked up at the sky over the last several days you may have noticed a high altitude haze.  While it may look like high cirrus clouds, it is actually smoke from wildfires burning in southern Canada and eastern North Dakota.

Winds in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere capture the smoke particles and spread them downwind.

The animation above depicts the direction the wind is moving at approximately 19,000 feet above the ground.  Follow an individual arrow and you can see how the smoke particles get brought down to the Midwest.

The area highlighted in green is receiving “light” amounts of smoke.  “Medium” smoke is stretching in to western Minnesota.

TURNING THE SUN RED

We often get beautiful images from our camera on Lake Monroe outside of Bloomington.  I was able to grab this image from the camera this morning.  You may have noticed a similar view of the sun in the morning and the evening.  The sun looks redder than normal.  There’s a reason for that.

The smoke particles in the atmosphere overhead are helping filter the sun light, enhancing the oranges and reds.  The smoke particles scatter blue light more than they scatter red light, thus allowing more red color to shine through.

You can learn more about this phenomena from this article from Dr. Kristine Spekkens of Cornell University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.