Silver Alert canceled for missing South Bend woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide silver alert has been declared for 44 year-old Tamari Lymas from South Bend, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police issued the emergency alert just before midnight Saturday, June 1, 2019. Police say Lymas is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Tamari Lymas is a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes and is missing one of her front teeth. Lymas also has burn marks on the right side of her body, starting near her right arm to her right knee. She was last seen wearing a pink, purple and white tie-dye dress with flip flop sandals.

Lymas is missing from South Bend which is about 132 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating her disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tamari Lymas is asked to contact police at 911 or 574-235-9201.