Police arrest estranged husband of Connecticut mother who’s been missing for more than a week

FARMINGTON, Conn. – Police arrested the husband of a Connecticut woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

According to WTIC, New Canaan police arrested Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was arrested on the same charges.

Police took them into custody around 11 p.m. Saturday, WTIC reported. State police also searched a property in Farmington near the home where Dulos is living.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, was last seen on May 24 after dropping her children off a school in New Canaan, where she’d been living after splitting up with her husband. They had been in a contentious divorce and custody battle for two years, WTIC reported.

The New Canaan Police Department obtained search warrants in the case, although police declined to elaborate on the nature of the warrants. A source told WTIC that investigators have taken a DNA sample from Dulos as part of the investigation.

Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance has been investigated as a mission persons case with a concurrent investigation to determine if she’s a victim of foul play. Police said additional charges are expected in the case and characterized the investigations as "active and dynamic."

Dulos and Troconis were being held on a $500,000 bond. Both are due in court Monday.