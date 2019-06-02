Man killed in near west side shooting

Posted 1:10 am, June 2, 2019, by

Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot late Saturday night. The shooting happened on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police have confirmed that a man was shot on the 500 block of Traub Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Despite the best life saving measures, the male was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The victims name or identity has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4Indy for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.