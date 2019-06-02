× Man killed in near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot late Saturday night. The shooting happened on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police have confirmed that a man was shot on the 500 block of Traub Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Despite the best life saving measures, the male was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The victims name or identity has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.

