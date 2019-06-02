Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in east side creek

Posted 6:25 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, June 2, 2019

Police at scene on June 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway after police found a body in an east side creek Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 call in around 5:45 p.m. saying someone spotted a body in a creek that runs through Brookside Park.

Police arrived to find a woman in the creek. EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

IMPD said this is a death investigation at this time and do not suspect foul play.

