× Baskin-Robbins serving up ‘Stranger Things’-inspired treats for Netflix show’s third season

Fans sweet on Stranger Things will be treated to special ice cream for the upcoming third season.

Baskin-Robbins teamed up with Netflix for a line of desserts inspired by the popular show set in Hawkins, Indiana.

Here’s a look at the flavors, courtesy of the Baskin-Robbins website:

Eleven’s Heaven: Inspired by Eleven’s favorite food (you know the one). This waffle cone flavored ice cream is filled with sugar cone pieces in a chocolate flavored coating, and tied together with a chocolate icing flavored ribbon. It just might have you raiding the freezer.

Upside Down Pralines: If you know Baskin-Robbins, you know our Pralines ‘n Cream ice cream is a classic. Upside Down Pralines is a twist on this all-time favorite, made with chocolate ice cream, praline pecans, and a chocolate caramel ribbon that will turn your world Upside Down.

Elevenade Freeze: Scared of a nose bleed? More like a brain freeze. Cool down with this refreshing frozen beverage, made with vanilla ice cream and Minute-Maid Lemonade – perfect for those hot summer days in Hawkins.

Demogorgon Sundae: A Demogorgon you can defeat with a spoon (or two). Very Berry Strawberry ice cream and strawberry topping sit inside a Demogorgon waffle bowl, decorated with nonpareils and red sprinkles. Make sure to eat it before it eats you.

Upside Down Sundae: In this dimension, sundaes are built Upside Down. A scoop of Upside Down Pralines ice cream sits on top of caramel topping, whipped cream, chopped almonds, and a cherry on the bottom.

Byer’s House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat: Trying to communicate with the Upside Down? Take home this Polar Pizza® made with a chocolate chip cookie crust and Made with Snickers® ice cream. Strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candies make colorful Christmas lights, just like the ones at the Byers’ House.

U.S.S. Butterscotch Pre-Packed Quart: Ahoy and all aboard the U.S.S. Butterscotch! Made with butterscotch ice cream, butterscotch pieces, and a toffee flavored ribbon, this is a signature flavor at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop – opening this summer at the Starcourt Mall.

Season three of Stanger Things debuts on Netflix July 4. The show is also bringing back New Coke.