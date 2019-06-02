1 dead in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed a shooting occurred near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East South Street. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers with IMPD’s Downtown District were dispatched and located a victim suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound.

The victim has been pronounced dead. Police are describing this as a homicide investigation.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4Indy for updates

