1 dead in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed a shooting occurred near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East South Street. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers with IMPD’s Downtown District were dispatched and located a victim suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound.
The victim has been pronounced dead. Police are describing this as a homicide investigation.
The name or identity of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.
