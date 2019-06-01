× Unwanted wild animals lurking in Fox Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind —

Neighbors in the Fox Hill community say they don’t want to leave their homes at night because of prowlers in the area. And they aren’t talking about people. These neighbors are worried about coyotes in their backyard.

“These coyotes are aggressive. They have little pups over there and now they’ve grew up to a certain size and now they’re just wondering,” President of Michigan Road Association, Lydia Wood says.

Two of many residents in the Fox Hill and Crooked Creek community are worried about the unwanted guests and the danger they bring to the area.

“We’re getting a lot of these coyotes because they’ve torn down the stables, down 64th street. So, their habitat has been disturbed. Now we’re seeing them,” Wood says.

She says she sees the four-legged creatures. During the day, but mostly at night. She says they’ve even tried digging underneath her fence to get her dog. Franklin says they’ve gotten vicious.

“This is not the typical coyote demeanor. The aggression is something we’re very concerned about. When it comes down to elderly people who can’t walk very fast how are they going to get away from them. If they will attack a 50-year-old man what is going to happen,” Crooked Creek Alert, Chair Person Joanna Franklin says.

Both say they’ve reached out to officials on multiple occasions about their issues. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they are not aware of any coyote attacks in the area and this behavior is not normal.

“And it’s not something that would be expected that coyotes would have any direct contact with a human being. Having said that people should avoid situations where they are cornering a coyote. Or where they’re putting a coyote in a situation where they can be in direct contact with a person,” Private Lands Manager, Josh Griffin Says.

But he does call them opportunists and suggests that you don’t leave your pets or food unattended. While residents continue to live in fear DNR says they can take necessary measures to stay protected.

“If people choose to do so they may remove a coyote from their own property at any time. Or they can hire a nuisance wildlife cooperator who can remove the coyote if there are concerns about that,” Griffin says.

The DNR says you can trap or shoot a coyote if it is on your property. You can also provide written permission to someone else or hire a Nuisance Wildlife Cooperator.