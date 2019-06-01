Residents in Fox Hill Neighborhood concerned about ‘aggressive’ coyotes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Neighbors in the Fox Hill community say they don’t want to leave their homes at night because of prowlers in the area, and they aren’t talking about people. These neighbors are worried about coyotes in their backyard.

“These coyotes are aggressive. They have little pups over there, and now they’ve grew up to a certain size and now they’re just wandering,” Lydia Wood, the president of the Michigan Road Association, said.

Many residents in the Fox Hill and Crooked Creek community worry about the unwanted guests and the danger they bring to the area.

“We’re getting a lot of these coyotes because they’ve torn down the stables down 64th Street, so their habitat has been disturbed. Now we’re seeing them,” Wood said.

She says she sees coyotes during the day but mostly at night. She says they’ve even tried digging underneath her fence to get her dog.

“This is not the typical coyote demeanor. The aggression is something we’re very concerned about. When it comes down to elderly people who can’t walk very fast, how are they going to get away from them. If they will attack a 50-year-old man, what is going to happen,” Joanna Franklin, Crooked Creek Alert chairperson, said.

Both say they’ve reached out to officials on multiple occasions about their issues. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they are not aware of any coyote attacks in the area, and this behavior is not normal.

“And it’s not something that would be expected that coyotes would have any direct contact with a human being. Having said that, people should avoid situations where they are cornering a coyote. Or where they’re putting a coyote in a situation where they can be in direct contact with a person,” Private Lands manager Josh Griffin said.

But he does call them opportunists and suggests to not leave your pets or food unattended. While residents continue to live in fear, DNR says they can take necessary measures to stay protected.

“If people choose to do so, they may remove a coyote from their own property at any time, or they can hire a nuisance wildlife cooperator who can remove the coyote if there are concerns about that,” Griffin says.

The DNR says you can trap or shoot a coyote if it is on your property. You can also provide written permission to someone else or hire a Nuisance Wildlife Cooperator.