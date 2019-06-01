× Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar’s Dual in Detroit

A strategically timed pit stop put Josef Newgarden in the lead, and the Team Penske driver had just enough fuel to finish the 75-minute timed first race of the Dual in Detroit.

The result gives Newgarden his second victory of the 2019 IndyCar season.

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi won the pole earlier in the day and finished second. Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan finished third, mirroring his Indianapolis 500 finish last weekend.

IndyCar drivers will suit up again Sunday for the second race in the Dual in Detroit, set to go green at 3:50 p.m.