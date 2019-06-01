× Missing 79-year-old man subject of statewide Silver Alert

UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert cancelled. David Sutton has been found safe and unharmed.

Johnson County, IN — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old David Sutton.

Sutton is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 238 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and driving a maroon 1941 Plymouth Sedan with Indiana license plate number 115TX.

Sutton is missing from Greenwood, Indiana and was last seen Saturday, June 1 at 4:00pm.

Authorities say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Sutton, contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.