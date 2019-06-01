× Kokomo police arrest ISP trooper for intimidation, harassment

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after his arrest earlier this week.

Edward Titus was arrested by Kokomo police on May 29 and bonded out on the same day.

He was charged with intimidation and harassment by means of a telephone call, which are both misdemeanors.

Indiana State Police confirmed his status as a trooper, but declined to make any further statement.

Details about what led to the arrest have not been released yet.