Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage

WASHINGTON– Johnsonville is recalling 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products due to the possibility of plastic contamination.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the material is specifically a hard green plastic.

The recall affects the following product, which was produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019:

14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

FSIS says the package will have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped nationwide and internationally.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” to consuming the product, officials say. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health provider.

FSIS says consumers may have the product in their refrigerators or freezers, and they should not be consumed. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville, LLC. Consumer Relations Coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728.