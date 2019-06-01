× Harmful fumes send 13 people to hospital

WESTFIELD, IND. — 13 people were injured in what police described as a “hazardous material situation” late Friday night. The accident happened in Hamilton County.

The Westfield Fire Department say they received a call at approximately 8:30 pm Friday about people having difficulty breathing . The callers suspected the odor was coming from a nearby building where remodeling was being done. Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the IMMI Conference Center at 18880 N East Street in Westfield.

Officials say while construction workers were laying an epoxy flooring, fumes from the adhesive was recirculated throughout the building by the air conditioning unit. At least 13 people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening at this time.

Responding officers evacuated the entire building. The Westfield Fire Department says that the building has since been reopened and workers have been allowed back in.

IMMI is a manufacturer of safety systems and creates products like child restraints and seat belts. The company was founded in Indiana in 1961 and is headquartered in Westfield.