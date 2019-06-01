Far east shooting leaves 1 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot in the leg near the 3600 block of Governours Court. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 2:45 am Saturday. Responding officers located a victim suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Police say the victim is currently in “good condition” and is expected to survive the injuries.

The name or identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to the scene to interview witnesses and gather any potential evidence related to the case. It’s unclear at this time if police have any suspects or made an arrests related to the shooting.

Stay tuned to CBS4Indy for updates.

