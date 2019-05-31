× Three-day Indianapolis pop culture event coming to the Convention Center in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — PopCon Indy returns to the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9.

The three-day convention will once again feature major names in geek and pop culture with a variety of authors, artists, comic creators and cosplay, according to press release from DowntownIndy.org.

This year’s large guest list includes creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman and veteran comic book artist Mark “Tex” Texeira.

PopCon will also host more than 100 hours of panels, an expanded board gaming demo area, the PopCon Ultimate Cosplay Championship and the Official PopCon After-Party with DJ Hodor’s Rave of Thrones.

More information about PopCon Indy can be found here.