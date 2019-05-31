Smollett prosecutor recuses herself, releases 2,000 pages of documents

Posted 7:22 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, May 31, 2019

Jussie Smollett leaves a Chicago courthouse Tuesday after the charges were dropped against him.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor has released more than 2,000 pages of documents in Jussie Smollett’s case and explained she recused herself from an investigation into the “Empire” actor’s claim he’d been the target of a racist, anti-gay attack solely because of false rumors she was related to him.

Friday’s statement from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx comes two months after her office suddenly dropped all charges against Smollett accusing him of staging the January attack on himself. The move was widely criticized.

Foxx says rumors circulated as suspicions grew about Smollett’s account of an attack that she was related to Smollett’s family, so she recused herself to avoid “even the perception of a conflict.”

Earlier explanations focused on communications between Foxx and a family member of Smollett’s.

The release of documents Friday evening came as offices closed for the weekend. A court last week lifted an order barring their release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.