Silver Alert declared for missing 83-year-old Avon man

Posted 3:24 pm, May 31, 2019, by

Clarence Mahurin and a 2004 Ford Explorer (Photos provided by Indiana State Police)

AVON, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared for a 83-year-old Avon man.

Clarence Mahurin is described as 6’1″ tall, 183 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he is missing from Avon and was driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate FB7948. He was last seen on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

He’s believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call Avon police at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

