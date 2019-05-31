Postal Service honoring former President George H.W. Bush with new Forever stamp

New Forever stamp featuring George H.W. Bush (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new Forever stamp to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

America’s 41st president passed away on November 30 of last year, just months after his wife Barbara.

A dedication ceremony for the first day of issue of the stamp will take place in College Station, Texas on June 12, when Bush would have turned 95.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

