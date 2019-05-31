NFL suspends Colts’ Chad Kelly for first 2 games of regular season

Chad Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended without pay by the NFL Friday and will miss the first two games of the 2019 regular season.

The punishment was handed down for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Colts signed him to a one-year, $570,000 contract. It’s the NFL minimum for a player with Kelly’s experience.

He was released by the Denver Broncos last October after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing and being sentenced to one-year supervised probation and 50 hours of community service. The suspension is a result of that case.

The quarterback will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Sept. 16 after the Sept. 15 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Considering the several other off-field incidents that mar his resume, Kelly realizes he might be running out of “second chances.’’

The Colts might represent his final chance.

