Most of this weekend will be dry

What we need across central Indiana is an extended period of dry weather and we are finally going to get one. The weekend will start sunny and dry with highs in the 80s Saturday. A cold front will move across the state Saturday night and a line of t-storms will form ahead of the front. The rain will end after the front passes early Sunday morning. This will not be a major rain event with less than a quarter inch of rain falling.

We’ve had measurable rain on 44 of the past 91 days, with only 11 dry days the month of May. This has led to crippling delays to our farm community’s ability to work the fields and get planting done. Only a small fraction of crops are in the ground and we need several consecutive dry days in order to catch up. The good news is that we’ll have dry weather pattern setting up for most of next week.

Expect sunny skies Sunday through Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. The week will end wet with a daily chance for rain coming Wednesday through Friday.

This has been a wet Spring.

The Spring planting season has been hampered by rain.

We have not had a dry weekend since February.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

We’ll have chance for rain Saturday night for Symphony on the Prairie.

T-storms are likely by 10pm Saturday.

Not much rain is likely Saturday night.

It will be windy and cooler on Sunday.