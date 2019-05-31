× Limited storm chances for Friday

Isolated showers are showing up on the radar this Friday morning north of Indianapolis. A weak boundary is going to sag south over the area today, which will keep an isolated shower or storm chance around through the afternoon. There will still be several dry hours today with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s this afternoon.

The isolated storm chance will wind down by the early evening hours, creating great weather to watch the Indianapolis Indians! Temperatures by first pitch will be in the upper 70s and skies will become mostly clear late in the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

The weekend will start off dry, but you will notice more cloud cover by the afternoon. A cold front is going to sweep over Indiana Saturday evening and the boundary will bring another chance for thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Some storms may produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.

Sunday is going to be noticeably cooler with comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s. Drier weather also arrives for the second half of the weekend! Central Indiana will finally have a break from rainfall through Wednesday afternoon.