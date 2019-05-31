× Irvington Plaza Dairy Queen bringing car shows to downtrodden plaza

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Irvington Plaza remains an eyesore for east side home owners, but one shop there is working to bring hope to the once bustling strip mall.

The Dairy Queen has been there sixteen years as store after store began leaving. The city recently deemed the location an Economic Development Area (EDA) to entice a developer with financial benefits.

“It’s sad. When moved in here sixteen years ago this place was busy. All these store fronts, Marsh was here, all the store fronts were open,” Dairy Queen Owner David Atherton said, “I hope somebody will come in, and buy this place, and turn it around. Hopefully they have a spot for me when they do, because I don’t want to leave.”

So far, plaza owner Eric Becker is waiting for the right buyer. In the meantime, Atherton is planning two car shows this summer. He hopes it can bring some optimism to a deteriorating plaza.