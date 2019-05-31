× Indy man accused of downloading, sharing more than 2,000 child pornography files

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man is facing several charges after police say he downloaded and shared child pornography involving children as young as 6-8 years old.

Reese Dick, 26, faces four counts of felony child exploitation.

The investigation began when a computer running file sharing software connected to a police investigative computer sometime between April 15 and May 9. The police computer downloaded 2,226 files from the suspect’s IP address.

Court documents detail the graphic nature of the files, which police determined to be child pornography. Various files were found to include victims suspected to be 6-8 years old, 8-10 years old and 10-12 years old.

Police served a search warrant on May 28 at Dick’s Indianapolis apartment in the 1400 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

When officers interviewed Dick, he “initially said that he was looking for teens” and admitted to downloading pornography on BitTorrent.

Police say he admitted the images contained children 6-11 years old with their genitals and breasts exposed. He reportedly apologized and said he wanted to “make it right.”

Dick said he downloaded files approximately six to seven times and estimated there was about one gigabyte of files downloaded.

He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.