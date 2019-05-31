Full Steam Ahead Podcast: A Podcast About Purdue Episode 3: The Tyler Trent Book

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Tyler Trent’s dream was to write a book, which came to fruition this Spring.

In the third and final episode of FOX59’s Adam Bartels continuing conversation with Tony and Kelly Trent, we discuss how the book came together, as well as the many people who helped make Tyler’s dream a reality.

Click here you’re interested in purchasing Tyler’s book.

