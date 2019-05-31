× Circus promoters accused of shackling, starving son to death now face murder charges

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – The father and stepmother of a boy who was allegedly starved and restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles before his death are now being charged with murder.

Luis Posso and Dayana Median Flores were arrested on neglect charges last week after 12-year-old Eduardo Posso died at Bloomington Hospital. They both are expected to make their initial court appearance in Monroe County on Friday.

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the hospital where Eduardo was pronounced dead last Friday. The coroner said he was severely emaciated, weighing only 50-55 pounds with zero percent body fat.

Authorities said during a search of the Bloomington motel room where Posso and Flores stayed with Eduardo and his other siblings, they found wrist and ankle restraints, chains and a dog training shock collar. They said they also found images on a cell phone of him in restraints with a dog shock collar on his neck in the bathtub. Investigators said both parents denied withholding food, but Posso admitted to some sort of abuse.

“We believe probably within the last year things seemed to have gotten more severe,” Monroe County Detective Lt. Jennifer Allen said.

Investigators said they believe the family had recently arrived in Monroe County to promote a circus.

“There was some CPS involvement in the state of Florida,” Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said.

The couple’s three other children, a 9-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy, have been placed in the care of Child Protection Services. Officials say they appeared to be healthy.

Posso and Flores remain in protective segregation at the Monroe County Correctional Center. Bond has been revoked for both. The sheriff’s office says Flores is a Mexican national and also has an ICE detainer.

A probable cause affidavit is expected to be filed Friday afternoon, which will provide further details in the case. CBS4 will update this story accordingly.