× Chipotle to honor nurses Tuesday with buy 1, get 1 free deal

Chipotle Mexican Grill will honor nurses on Tuesday by offering them a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal.

On June 4, all nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

The promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from open to close that day, “because Chipotle knows that many nurses’ schedules go beyond traditional work hours.”

The BOGO deal is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID.

It is available for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for online, mobile or catering. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible customer with the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

Click here to learn more.