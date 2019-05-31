× Blessing boxes in Brownsburg keeping people fed

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Blessings can come in disguises and sometimes the gift can be something as simple as receiving your next meal.

Blessing boxes around Brownsburg are trying to keep hungry stomach’s full.

A little over a year ago Brownsburg Blessing Boxes started popping up around Brownsburg.

There are now seven boxes around town and the group is now a nonprofit organization.

“We have two on the north end of town and five on the south end of town,” Brownsburg Blessing Box volunteer Margaret Lynn said.

The boxes are filled with food, toiletries, and weather specific items.

Margaret Lynn is just one of the faces behind the blessing boxes.

She has met many people who have benefited. Recently she ran into two sisters in need of help.

“When I pulled up they were only taking out one can a piece from the box. I stopped them before getting into their car and I opened up my car and gave them each a shopping bag and said here; take what you need,” Margaret Lynn said.

The boxes are filled by community members and companies, but other pantries help too.

Hendricks County Senior Services donates pastries and bread.

“That way if they need a loaf of bread it’s like oh there’s a loaf of bread and we can have grilled cheese tonight,” said Hendricks County Senior Services Coordinator Nona Moran.

The great thing about the blessing boxes are they’re always open and no one has to feel judged.

“Sometimes they could go 3 or 4 days and not eat anything. I can’t imagine that. I think all of the pantries are a blessing,” Nona Moran said.

Lynn said if she can be a blessing to anyone then her calling to serve is being fulfilled.

“You don’t know who you’re going to be helping but you have to believe and have faith that the people you are helping at the ones that need it the most,” Lynn said.

If you would like to get involved; you can stop by any box and drop off an item.

Brownsburg Blessing Box is having a car wash fundraiser on Sunday, June 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the organizations and where the boxes are located, click here.