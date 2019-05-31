× 2 suspects, ages 14 and 17, arrested in deadly Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police arrested two teenagers Friday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Domanic Jones on Wednesday.

The suspects are 14 and 17 years old. Their names are being withheld due to their juvenile status, but will be released if they are tried in adult court.

Jones was shot and killed On May 29 while driving his vehicle at 56th Street and Boy Scout Road. he crashed and hit a pole, and witnesses said they heard gunshots from inside the car.

At the time of the shooting, there were three other people in the car with him. Police say those individuals were passengers and exited from the vehicle and took off running. They were later taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a second vehicle, occupied by the suspects. Both suspects face a preliminary murder charge.