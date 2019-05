× 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at gas station on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southwest side that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting occurred sometime around 2:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station in the 6400 block of Mooresville Road, just north of West Mills Road.

The two injured victims are being transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This story is developing.