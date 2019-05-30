Weekend Rock: Thursday, May 30

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this weekend!

While country star Dierks Bentley will draw the bigger crowd out at Ruoff Music Center, Friday’s hot ticket has to be Steve Earle and the Dukes in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. Earle played the Farm Bureau Lawn with Dwight Yoakam and Lucinda Williams last year, and now the unpolished, veteran rocker returns to Indianapolis with his band the Dukes. The “Copperhead Road” and “Transcendental Blues” singer is sure to deliver his signature blend of folk, blues and angst-filled rock n’ roll.

Old National Centre is also hosting rapper Rich The Kid across the building at the Murat Theatre on Friday night, and features Christian Nodal, 20 year-old Mexican singer songwriter, on Saturday evening. Nodal released his first single in 2017, “Adiós Amor,” which charted in Mexico and the United States. The Latin Grammy-nominated album Me Dejé Llevar was released in 2018 and features the hit “Probablemente.”

After a new Netflix special last fall titled 100% Fresh, Adam Sandler is bringing his 100% Fresher tour to Indianapolis on Sunday at Ruoff Music Center. The actor, producer, comedian and songwriter’s unique brand of juvenile humor exploded in the 1990s, beginning on Saturday Night Live, where he recently returned to pay homage to his late friend, fellow actor and SNL-vet Chris Farley. Sandler went on to produce and star in cult classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer and has released six albums. The bulk of Sunday night’s set will likely feature Sandler’s recent material, which has been well-received across the country, but longtime Indiana fans will have fingers crossed for classic cuts like “Lunch Lady Land” and “The Thanksgiving Song.”

If you like your comedy a bit more deadpan, Grammy-nominated Tig Notaro will be at Old National Centre on Sunday night as well. And if you’re not in the mood to laugh, the place to be on Sunday night is definitely going to be the Skeletonwitch show at HI-FI Indy. The blackened metal quartet is no stranger to Indiana and have recently collaborated for the second time with 3 Floyds Brewing Co. on their new IPA, Temple Of The Sun. Indianapolis is the second-to-last stop on their Louder Than Light tour and promise a set guaranteed to annihilate your soul.

Next week, the Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park hosts Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty fame on Tuesday, June 4, and pop duo Aly & AJ on Wednesday, June 5.

And don’t miss the touring juggernaut of gypsy-inspired punks, Gogol Bordello, who play Wednesday at Old National Centre.